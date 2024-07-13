Joe Biden recently left his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and will speak shortly after Donald Trump slightly injured at a rallyThe White House reported this, but obviously the American president was immediately informed of what happened in Pennsylvania, during the Tycoon’s rally. Biden said that «everyone must condemn” the shooting occurred at Donald Trump’s rally. The US president spoke from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is staying with his family for the weekend. “So far, Trump seems fine,” he added. “Trump should have held a peaceful and trouble-free rally.” The president then stressed that he hopes “to be able to speak with Trump as early as this evening.” Biden then clarified one aspect: “An assassination attempt? I have an opinion but not the facts, better to wait for the facts,” he said, speaking live on TV.

The Moment Trump Gets Shot at Pennsylvania Rally



And the story had an immediate echo throughout the world. One of the first to comment on the story was Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I am following with apprehension the updates from Pennsylvania, where the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump was shot during a rally. My solidarity and best wishes for a speedy recovery go to him, with the hope that the next months of the election campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence,” declared the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. And also the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on X: “Sara and I were shocked by what appears to have been an attack on President Trump. We pray for his speedy recovery,” the Israeli prime minister wrote on X.

Nancy Pelosi: “Political Violence Has No Place in Our Society”

“As someone whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society.” Thus Nancy Pelosi in a statement published on X. “I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this terrible incident, we pray that everyone at the former President’s rally today will be unharmed,” added the former Democratic Speaker of the House.