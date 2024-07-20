He did not have a clear political position Thomas Matthew Crooksthe twenty-year-old who shot Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. And perhaps he didn’t even mean to target the former president in particular, but the target was chosen “because the rally was an hour away from his home” and because Trump was “the highest-profile target near him.” This is the conclusion reached by the investigations conducted so far by the investigators who interviewed more than 200 people and examined Crooks’s Internet and cell phone search history. authorities remain therefore perplexed about the motive.

In addition to the former president, Crooks had searched online for information about the president Joe Biden and had photos of other prominent figures from both the Republican and Democratic parties on his phone. The investigation revealed that the young man had been researching the location of Trump’s rally and the upcoming Democratic National Convention, according to the briefing notes cited by CNN. During his research, Crooks learned that Trump was scheduled to hold a rally just an hour’s drive from his home in suburban Pittsburgh.

Federal investigators therefore believe that Crooks may have been seeking to pull off a high-profile shooting and that the proximity and timing of Trump’s event would have provided the most accessible opportunity.. “Although he did not achieve his primary objective, the attacker was successful in many ways because he came close to doing something no one had done in decades,” a federal official told CNN, referring to the assassination of a presidential candidate.

Crooks He had also sought information on another recent killer, Ethan Crumbley, who had shot and killed four classmates at a Michigan high school in 2021. But on the day of the attack, Crooks appeared to have specifically targeted Trump, not the crowd in an attempt to kill as many people as possible. Although he had an improvised explosive in the trunk of his car, it’s unclear whether he planned to detonate it to kill people or as a diversion.