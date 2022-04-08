An attack on the Kramatorsk train station in Ukraine killed four children on Friday (8). The information was released by the mayor of the city, Alexander Goncharenko, through Twitter. The local political leader indicated that at least 40 people had died and 90 were reported to be injured, some “very seriously”, as well as victims who lost arms or legs.

In recent days, the Donbass authorities have urged civilians to flee the region, warning of a major Russian offensive. The governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kirilenko, in a post on the same social network, highlighted that the attack was carried out against a concentration point “known” as a place used to facilitate the evacuation of the local population.

The adviser to the chief of staff of the Ukrainian presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, assured that before the bombing, there was an observation operation in the region. “Russian troops attacked the Kramatorsk train station with an Iskander-type missile. It must be understood that attacks of this type are preceded by a thorough reconnaissance of the target,” he wrote on Facebook, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

According to the spokesperson, the Russians knew “perfectly that they were hitting civilians, first thing in the morning, at a time when there were thousands of people trying to get out. Families, children, the elderly.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the attack on a train station is proof that Russia “exterminates” the civilian population. “This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop happening”, lamented the head of state, in a post on Facebook.

Russia, for its part, denied any responsibility for the attack, indicating that no offensive operation was carried out in Kramatorsk, according to a statement from the country’s Defense Ministry.