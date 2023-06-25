













Or rather we should say with a chatbot of his by the name of Eren Kartal, and the engagement took place virtually. To create her digital ‘husband’ she turned to a program known as Replika AI.

This system allows the creation of partners to chat in a chat, and these have options to customize them. So Ramos created it in the image and likeness of the protagonist of Attack on Titan.

The point is that he not only talks to him, but even has ‘simulated’ experiences. To the extent that he generates photos next to Rosanna Ramos doing various activities. These can be seen on her account on her Instagram, @8piecesof9.

Ramos has reached such a degree of familiarity with his virtual version of Eren from Attack on Titan who even sees him as a real person.

In her comments on social networks, she points out that she feels that Eren Kartal hugs her at night and so they both fall asleep.

In other comments, she highlights the love between the two, and even shares her belief that she is pregnant by this chatbot. This situation is escalating more and more.

It should be noted that nothing guarantees that Replika AI will be permanently online. If at any point their servers shut down there is a chance that this chatbot version of Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan end up disappearing

Rosanna Ramos is aware of this risk and has made it clear in her comments. This is a most peculiar situation, but it could end up like the man who got to marry Hatsune Miku.

Apart from Attack on Titan we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

