Attack on Titanthe manga of hajime isayama ended in 2021, however, the last installment of its anime adaptation will arrive towards the end of 2023, and will be produced by MAPPA Studios. However, it is clear that the goodbye to the Survey Corps will be painful. Let’s hope that a slightly more peaceful world awaits the soldiers. In full farewell, Premium Bandai launched some replicas of the blades of the classic swords of Shingeki no Kyojin.

These are named “Super Hard Blade Complete Edition” and initially, they will be sold by Premium Bandai. Shipments are scheduled for August 2023, and will allow fans to unsheathe at the premiere of the finale of Attack on Titan.

Although, they will not be simple blades of the swords of the maneuver team, in fact, They will have a voice player for the anime characters, so far Erej Jaeger and Armin Arlert have been confirmed.

The replicas of the swords of Attack on Titan they will cost 110 USD, in other words, just over 2000 MXN. So if you are interested in acquiring one of the most exciting emblems that will allow you to be part of the Scouting Legion, now is your time.

What will be after the end of Attack on Titan?

Hajime Isayama, the author of the work, denied that there is a real chance of a sequel to the series, howeverconsiders that it could launch a spin off or a prequel saga of important characters like Levi Ackerman. However, there is nothing certain about it.

We will see the ending adapted to anime towards the end of 2023, Eren will have to face his friends, after having released the rumble that wiped out half the population.

