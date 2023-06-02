













As its name suggests, it is the first VR game based on the series of Attack on Titan, and you can see it in action in the videos that accompany this note. Its premise is to control a brave member of the Exploration Corps.

This proposal is a joint development between Kodansha and UNIVRS. It is necessary to use the 3D Maneuver Kit to move through a village.

As you progress, it is possible to see other members of this group of freedom fighters facing the Titans.

The player comes face to face with more than one of them in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. So you must dodge them and find the right moment.

Only in this way will he be able to attack and exterminate. The term ‘Unbreakable’ or unbreakable in the name of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable could suggest the final enemy to defeat.

It cannot be ignored that the Armored Titan appears in the promotional art of this virtual reality game.

And if there is something that characterizes this character, it is that it is very difficult to defeat due to the armor that protects his body. He is incredibly tough!

For what has been disclosed Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable it will be available in the winter, which is shortly after the release of Meta Quest 3, which Facebook announced will be out in the fall of 2023.

Best of all, this new game will be compatible with the previous model of this platform, Meta Quest 2. Much remains to be known about this proposal, such as its duration and playability; It seems that the video is of a conceptual type.

Source: YouTube.

It is also not known how much it will cost. But surely more than one fan of Hajime Isayama’s work will want to try what this VR video game offers.

If the series stands out for something, it is because of the dizzying speed reached by the members of the Exploration Corps when using the Three-Dimensional Maneuver Equipment.

This works with gas and by means of hooks they quickly travel through the ceilings brandishing sharp blades.

Apart from Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable We have more video game information at EarthGamer.