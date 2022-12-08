Attack on Titan ended the manga in 2021, however, fans are still waiting for the adaptation of the last part of the fourth season. But, it seems that it will not only be that, because Attack on Titan announced a videogame VR for summer 2023.

It is rumored that the adaptation of the last chapters of the manga will arrive in the winter season 2023. In this season, we will see the entire Recon Squad, with characters from both Marley and Eldia, looking for a way to contain Eren in order to save humanity.

However, it seems that the end of the anime will not be the last news we have, since a new Oculus project was reported, that’s right, Attack on Titan will have a VR video game.

The Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable announced the second week of December 2022. UNIVRS will be the developer in charge of the project — Little Witch Academia VR– Y it seems that it could arrive by the summer of 2023. In addition, it will be available in English and Japanese.

what will it be about Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable?

It seems that, as in some of the previous installments, this will consist of several scenarios in which players must use their omnidirectional mobility equipment to get rid of the titans that lurk everywhere.

In addition, the player will have the help of familiar and beloved characters, but it will require a lot of courage to survive the harrowing journey. Well, it seems that even though the manga ended, Eren —and company still— has many things to show us.

Where can you watch the anime?

The anime is available on the Crunchyroll platform., both dubbed and subtitled. It is expected that the latest episodes of the war of the titans will be broadcast right there.

