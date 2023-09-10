













Attack on Titan will have a new project and it will be announced very soon | EarthGamer









In his comment Kawakubo highlights that 14 years have passed since the publication of the manga created by Hajime Isayama began.

Then he mentions that they are finally going to fulfill the ‘promise’ they made so many times when launching this work.

The editor of Attack on Titan points out that they will begin sharing information about it on October 4, 2023, and then suggests following the @Shingeki_FLY account on the same social network.

We recommend: Attack on Titan: Final would be ready for this fall.

What is the promise that Shintaro Kawakubo mentions? Even in Japan they are baffled by this announcement.

There is nothing as such that is fresh in anyone’s memory. Yes, there are some past statements but nothing that is clear enough.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Some believe that since it is a mention of Kawakubo then it has to do with the manga of Attack on Titan.

A sequel is unlikely, especially since Isayama himself commented that he did not intend to continue his work.

For him it is a finished story. However, on at least one occasion he commented that he would like to make a spin-off based on Levi Ackerman. This mangaka thinks something like this is worth telling.

Obviously, there have been more theories about it. For example, they involve a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan, which already exists in film form but is not very well done.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Even something related to anime. But perhaps it is best to wait for the news on October 4.

Those who decide to follow the Twitter account mentioned above will be the first to know what the new news related to the series will be.

Apart from Attack on Titan We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)