













Attack on Titan: Where and at what time to see the long-awaited finale?









The final episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4, THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, will be available on Crunchyroll. In Latin America, the complete installment is usually available on this platform a couple of hours after its premiere in Japan. Due to the demand that this content will have, it is likely that the service will have problems.

What time will the finale premiere? Attack on Titan? In Japan, the episode is scheduled to air on November 4 at midnight., 9:00 am Central Mexico time, 8:00 am Pacific time. The thing is that we would have to wait a couple of hours or more for it to arrive on Crunchyroll. And get ready because it will be a broadcast that will last more than an hour.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend you: Attack on Titan reveals details of its new story which will focus on Levi

Where can I get the Attack on Titan manga?

The manga of Attack on Titan It is licensed in Spanish by the Panini publishing house. The volumes are already in circulation. Although Hajime Isayama reported that his new art book will arrive in spring 2024, It was announced that there will be a one shot titled bad boy will star Levi Ackerman.

The installment would function as a prequel to the story, the first sketches were released. We will learn a little more about Levi’s past before he joined the Survey Corps.

However, they are still hints at the story.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)