Over the past few years, anime has become a form of entertainment that can rival any traditional production. Last year, Demon Slayer: Mugen Trian It became one of the highest grossing films worldwide. Now, it has been revealed that Attack on Titan was the most popular television production of 2021.

According to a report by the global audience demand analysis firm, Attack on Titan It was the most demanded series of 2021, both in general terms and in the anime category. Thus, MAPPA’s adaptation outperformed shows like The Walking Dead, Sponge Bob, American Horror Story and more.

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Since the first season, the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s work captivated millions of viewers, and convinced more than one person to give anime a try. Last year saw the launch of the first part of the final season, which became one of the most anticipated events of all of 2021.

Currently, the second part of the last season of Attack on Titan, which has also caused a large commission, both in anime groups, as well as in the more traditional entertainment sphere. On related topics, two classic Pokémon characters return to anime. Similarly, fans are not happy with the latest episode of Demon Slayer.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, it is very nice to see that Attack on Titan be recognized in this way. The end of the anime has been one of the most anticipated events for fans, and it is very likely that the last episodes will break an audience record and break the internet.

Via: Global audience demand analysis firm