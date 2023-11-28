UNIVRS announced that Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has been postponed again, it will no longer be released during 2023. The new release window is set for the second half of 2024and will be available on Quest 3, Quest 2 And Quest Pro.

Keigo FujikawaCEO of the company, explained that this choice is due to the fact that the development team needs more time to be able to offer players the best possible experience. Fujikawa-san then stated that the developers are working at full capacity, and apologizes to all those who are waiting for the game for this new delay.

So we just have to wait to find out what the new release date will be Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

Source: UNIVRS Street Gematsu