UNIVRS announced a delay in the release of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakablethe virtual reality game based on the work of Hajime Isayama, originally scheduled for this summer. The launch window is moved to the next one winter and it will come up Meta Quest 2 And Meta Quest Pro.

We can see below the first concept trailer that shows us a prototype of the game in action.

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable – Concept Trailer

Source: UNIVRS Street Gematsu