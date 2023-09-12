Pony Canyon has recently published the official trailer of thefinal episode de The attack of the Giantsalso confirming the release date which had already leaked through a leak yesterday, i.e. November 4, 2023 in Japan and probably streaming in the rest of the world too.

The date had already emerged from a leak in the last few hours but now the question becomes official, complete with a presentation trailer for the final episode of the animated series which finally comes to an end after a considerable lengthening of the timescales that took place to stage these phases series finales.

The final season was in fact divided into two parts, which then concluded with two final episodes of greater length than the standard.

The first part of the finale was staged last March, so it will be an 8-month wait to see the second part, set for November 4, 2023. Needless to say, obviously, the trailer presents significant spoilers for those who are not up to date with the series, as befits the finale trailer.