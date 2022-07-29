With the change of anime studio from Attack on Titanwhich went from Wit Studio a MAP, there was still a time jump and the appearance of several characters changed. That happened to Mikasa Ackerman and had consequences for fan art Y cosplay.

Her appearance changed in an evident way, since she left aside her mid-length hair and her hair was shorter. Likewise, her attire was different with the color black predominating.

When my house appearing that way in the anime disappointed many fans. Especially since the designers made her face look too masculine.

That caused such a stir that on the Blu-ray and DVD volumes it was necessary to edit his face and make his features softer. up to your own MAP he noted that he had exaggerated his features too much in the early part of the last season of the anime.

Luckily, in the second it corrected the path and it will surely follow the same trend in the third and last one, which will have its premiere next year. Mikasa Ackerman will return to the battle along with the other members of the Exploration Corps.

Wave Reconnaissance Legionas he is also often told to his team. my house is a very popular character not only among fans of Attack on Titan but also in the world of cosplay.

Mikasa gets a cosplay with her new look

The cosplay of Mikasa Ackerman of Attack on Titan what we share now is a contribution of the cosplayer Lulu Lottie (@luluthelottie). In this case, it retains the hairstyle of this character in the current stage of the anime.

As for the uniform he wears, it is similar to the one that appears in the anime, in black. However, it lacks the accessories that reinforce it. Especially in the scenes of more action within this series.

What is present is the red scarf, which is a gift from Eren jaeger towards my house. For a long time it was one of his most prized possessions. However, in the most recent episodes, she left her a little aside.

It is likely that the reason was the disappointment caused by Eren and his attitude not only cold and distant, but even cruel. We will see how the relationship between the two characters will close with the outcome of the story.

In addition to Attack on Titan we have more information about manga and anime in general.