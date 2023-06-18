













Attack on Titan: They throw spinal fluid drink to make you become a giant | EarthGamer

What happens is that the company Gamma Labs will launch an edition of its G FUEL energy drink called G FUEL Spinal Fluid, which is green tea flavored. That will be in a few weeks.

Reservations will begin on June 26, 2023 and a collector’s edition package is available to promote this product.

This includes a Steel Shaker of Attack on Titan 24 oz. bottle embellished with an illustration of the members of the Survey Corps.

When will this G FUEL item be available for sale? The idea is that the shipments to those who set it aside begin to go out in July 2023. But for now there is no date.

Fountain: Gamma Labs.

Gamma Labs describes this product as ‘When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK!’.

To the above, add ‘introducing a new Exploration Corps item: the G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector’s Box’.

The company then highlights ‘inspired by the serum that transforms the People of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime Attack on Titan!’.

Gamma Labs ends by saying ‘lightning strikes all around you as you embrace the Power of the Titans, energized by energizing sweet and citrusy green tea!’.

That is an interesting way to promote this product inspired by the manga and anime of Attack on Titan.

By the way, the video that accompanies this note does not mention the price or in which countries or regions this product will be available. We have to wait for more information to appear.

