Attack on Titan frames its story in the dark fantasy of a medieval place that has a threat of titans who murder people. After multiple turns, the protagonist becomes a villain and ends up destroying his personal ties; besides being a genocide.

And although in itself, The essence of the manga’s narrative is preserved in the anime, but there are very interesting modifications that better highlight the characters’ feelings. and give greater light to the story. Below are the most significant changes.

What did the Attack on Titan anime change to improve the manga’s ending?

Armin and Eren’s panel in the final conversation

The conch – which Armin picks up – in contrast to the blood, bones and hair – which Eren takes – was a very emotional moment, because it gave rise to a new open-hearted conversation between the main characters.

After this, the hug between the two after acquiring joint responsibility for all the events, allowed the fans to feel greater relief with Jaeger’s farewell. Because they considered that In the manga, Armin mostly showed rejection.

The farewell between Eren and Mikasa – The future of the world

On the other hand, we have the final scenes of Mikasa and Eren. While the girl is at the grave of her beloved companion, in the manga she merely sees her apparitions, leaving a bitter aftertaste. However, in the anime is approached a little more with warm outlines.

It seems that Mikasa moved on with her life after the most tragic moments of Attack on Titan. Behind this, The last sequence of the anime improved the passage of time and made it warm.

Nevertheless, Nor did he deny the reality of the world’s future, which is seen in an inevitable cycle of war and peace. This elevated the narrative quite a bit. Attack on Titan with more poetic tones after the small part of the history of the world that we saw in the series.

After an innumerable cycle of battles, the world falls apart among traces of technologies and abandonments; What remains is the enormous tree under which Eren and Mikasa were buried. It allows us to imagine what will happen to him, after a child wanders by his side with his little dog, in the middle of what seems like a partially apocalyptic ending. An epic finishing touch that we didn’t see in the manga!

