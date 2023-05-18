Sandwiches announces that from may 22 will be available in comics stores throughout Italy and on panini.it The trading card game officer based on ATTACK ON TITANpreview playable at Play Game Festival from 19 to 21 May. The game will consist of one Starter Decks (€19.90) and first courses Booster Packs (€2.99 each sachet).

You can find further details on the initiative below.

PANINI BRINGS THE OFFICIAL ATTACK ON TITAN TRADING CARD GAME TO ITALY!

Jump into action with Eren, Armin and Mikasa in this exciting trading card game dedicated to the characters of Attack of the Giants! Engaging game mechanics, action scenarios that will keep you in suspense game after game and the most iconic scenes from the first season of the animated series.

The Starter Decks hey Booster Packs Of Attack on Titan will be available from may 22 in comic shops, on panini.it, and a preview on May 19, 20 and 21 at Play Festival del Gioco.

There is no better way to start playing this Trading Card Game than by purchasing it Starter Decks (€19.90).

Inside of: two basic decks from forty cards each with which you can play together with an opponent, twenty cards printed on special materialthe game board and the booklet with the rules.

To create from scratch or upgrade your deck, there are the Booster Packs. Each sachet (€ 2.99) contains 12 cardsdivided into various degrees of rarity, including the special ones Common Foil, Uncommon Foil, Rare Foil, Cross Rare And Ultra Rare.

The Booster Packs will also be sold in Booster Boxes (containing 24 Booster Packs, retail price: €71.76)

For true collectors and fans of Attack on Titan, it will be possible to conquer the six specials Full Art Active Card. Each card will be dedicated to a different sales channel. Here’s how you can get the first four starting at the end of May:

Mikasa : with the purchase of a Starter Deck at Play Festival del Gioco.

: with the purchase of a Starter Deck at Play Festival del Gioco. Eeren : with the purchase of a Booster Box in the comic store.

: with the purchase of a Booster Box in the comic store. Levi : with the purchase of a Booster Box at panini.it.

: with the purchase of a Booster Box at Attack giant: as a gift with issue 31 of the magazine I play.

The remaining two special cards will be communicated soon!

To preview the game and buy your first products of the Trading Card Game from Attack on Titanan appointment at Play Festival del Gioco on 19, 20 and 21 May at Modena Fiere, at the Panini stand (pavilion F, stand E24)!