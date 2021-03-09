According to data published by SuperData, Free fire was the most downloaded mobile game of 2020. Why did it achieve this milestone? We could say that part of the pandemic and that running on any phone is the cause, but the installed base already had it. His popularity grew thanks to his collaborative events.

Free fire had an event dedicated to the paper house that many fans took advantage of to get very special skins. Then we had Operation Chrono with Cristiano Ronaldo, One-Punch Man and now go on Attack on Titan. The thing about this latest anime started as a simple rumor that gained momentum and was later confirmed.

Now, having the event so close, it seems that Attack on Titan it is being assembled for the ‘rumble’ and a series of publications are being put together that are drawing the attention of loyal users both to the series of Hajime isayama as the fans of Free Fire.

Likewise, we need to see how it will Free fire with this promo, especially because Attack on Titan It is not a cheap license and it is important to see the investment recovered through the respective microtransactions.

What will we see in Free Fire’s collaboration with Attack on Titan?

According to the leaks of the event of Free fire with Attack on Titan, we will see several interesting aspects of the series in the game of Garena, one of the most prominent being the aspects of certain popular characters.

The information available says that we will have aspects of Levi Y Mikasa Ackerman, which sounds a bit logical. We will also have some of the Attack Titan and the Battleship. Will we not have Eren or is it too generic an appearance to Free fire?

We will be aware of when this collaboration between Attack on Titan Y Free fire that could attract many new players to the title of Garena that surely will not take long to ask what are diamonds and other terms that for many other players are already common.

