Attack on Titan is the dark fantasy manga that kept everyone waiting. After finishing, the author commented that there would not be a sequel as such, but a one-shot delivery was confirmed, and now we could know more details about bad boy.

The one shot of Attack on Titan It will arrive in summer 2024. Although not many details were given, fans began to see options, until in the fall of 2023 it was revealed that Levi Ackerman would be the one to star in the story.

The new project will have great influence from the voice actor of Eren Jaeger, the protagonist of the series. It was reported that, Hajime Isayama, the author of the manga work, would be working with him directly as the work will be linked to the actor's Soyogi Fractal software project.

The one-shot will be published in Weekly Shonen and Bessatsu Shonen magazines. However, it was commented that it will not be a single delivery, but rather, It could come in two parts, the first from the author's pen, and the second completed by someone else, no specific details of this dynamic have been given. It was previously mentioned that it would be contained in a special Art Book.

Additionally, it was reported that Hajime Isayama could work on illustrations from his series for Yuji Kaji's new project. So, given all this, we could suspecting that there would be something interesting or spine regarding Eren; although, on the other hand, due to the ending and how well condensed the story is, this assumption is complicated. We will have to wait to know the details.

Source: Kodansha

What will the new Attack on Titan one-shot be about?

It was speculated that the new one-shot of Attack on Titan could bring in one of the fan favorite characters: Levi Ackermanbut after the new revelations we are once again left with uncertainty about the true motives that will guide the story, although the captain would have been confirmed as the protagonist.

Remember that the 99 chapters of the anime that were adapted by Wit Studio and Studio MAPPA – on different occasions -, They are available on the Crunchyroll platform, so you can do a dark fantasy marathon anytime.

