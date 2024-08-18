Let’s see how much we know about this new film that will conclude the cinematic adventures of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin and more.

The Attack on Titan saga has long been concluded in manga and anime (television) format but it is not yet concluded on a cinematic . The authors have in fact announced a new film for the big screen: Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, or literally Attack on Titan: The Last Stand .

Attack on Titan: The Last Stand trailer

Attack on Titan: The Last Stand will come in Japanese theaters on November 8 this year. Unfortunately, there is no news on when The Last Attack will arrive in the rest of the world, but we assume it will come sooner or later.

The film has been defined a “compilation”so we shouldn’t expect to see new events or characters. It will be similar to the other films already available and will re-propose the events of the television series. The length of the film has been confirmed: it will last 145 minutes (just under two and a half hours). You can watch the trailer here, but beware of spoilers if you haven’t seen the TV series.

It should be noted that, although it is true that there will be no new developments at a narrative level, the studio has already confirmed that drawings and animations of the TV series will be updated for the film. We can therefore expect a superior level of visual rendering.

