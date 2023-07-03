During the panel “MAP x Crunchyroll” ofAnime Expo 2023 a new trailer has been released for the last segment of the animated transposition of Shingeki no Kyōjinthat is to say ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season – Part 4arriving during thefall.

This episode will definitively conclude the hit anime based on the manga by Hajime Isayamastarted in 2013. Note that on Crunchyroll the episode will be published with the title “Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2”. Here you can find our review of the third part.

ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season – Part 4 – Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll Street Anime News Network