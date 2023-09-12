On the official website of the animated series Shingeki no Kyojin a second trailer has been shared for ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season – Part 4the final episode of the animated adaptation of the manga by Hajime Isayama.

The long-awaited final episode will be broadcast next November 4th on NHK in Japan and will be available on major Japanese streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, DMM TV, ABEMA and others. The official website of the anime also announces a series of events to celebrate the end of the anime which will take place from November 5th to 8th under the name of “Attack on Titan Worldwide Afterparty”.

The episode will be available in Italy on Crunchyroll with the title of ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season – THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2. Let’s see the second trailer below.

ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season – Part 4 trailer 2

