Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 It will premiere on November 4, 2023. It was confirmed that the episode will have a duration of 85 minutes. So we can expect an excellent adaptation. Although we must remember the public safety rules for the colors and movements of the animations.

Despite any details, fans are sure that Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 It will leave everyone speechless. The series is based on the manga work written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 4 Final Trailer will be released at 12:00 on October 28th.[JST]https://t.co/7RBoxXRdSA#shingeki #aot… pic.twitter.com/xih3eg0ByD — アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) October 27, 2023

The mangaka commented that he does not plan to make a sequel to the workHowever, right now, prior to the premiere of the final chapter, an artbook will be released that will also include a one shot titled bad boyLevi Ackerman is rumored to be the lead in this one.

Currently, the anime is available on Crunchyroll, with 98 chapters in their respective divisions. The manga ended in 2021.

Source: Studio MAPPA

When is the final trailer for Attack on Titan: The Final Season released?

The last trailer for the anime will be released a week before the brand new finale. On Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 12 noon, the latest preview of the survey corps in action in Japan will be released.

However, for our time zone, The trailer would come out around 9 pm on October 27. So we can be dazzled by the sequence while we wait another week to see the long-awaited finale.

