The first thing we have is Armin talking and apparently meditating about everything that has happened during the history of Attack on Titan. Next, we get to see inside the body of Eren, who possesses the Founding Titan, other locked up Titans, as well as several other major protagonists of the series.

We see the remaining Titans trying to fight with what resources they have left with a badly wounded Levi and the others with little hope of moving on. Finally, Armin talks a lot about the history of the three and how they got to this point and if they were born for this.

Source: Mappa

Right at the end of the video, we hear “Itterasshai” which is the Japanese way of saying, have a good trip when someone leaves home. Right after saying the aforementioned word, an Eren is heard.

Then we have the message that the next half of this anime will premiere during the fall of 2023.

It’s worth noting that even the video description of Attack on Titan published on the official channel of anime pony canyon that the premiere of the finale will be released during the fall of 2023.

We will have to pay close attention to whether it will be a single episode that will work as a special or if, failing that, there will be several chapters in one season. Everything indicates that it will be the first.

