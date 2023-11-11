The attack of the Giants has now come to a conclusion, which has prompted the always excellent Shirogane_sama to reinterpret one of his main characters with the Mikasa cosplaywhich without revealing anything celebrates in its own way the ending of this intense manga/anime series.

The reproduction of the dress is perfect, with Mikasa Akerman’s typical combat outfit completely similar to that of the original character, but Shirogane_sama’s cosplay in this case also stands out for its excellent equipment reconstruction typical of the Survey Army and in general of the fighters engaged against the Giants in the series.

The Three-dimensional maneuvering device it was reconstructed quite faithfully in the cosplay, with its particular and complex mechanism made up of the various parts seen in the manga and anime, from the blades to the gas propulsion system.