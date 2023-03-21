We are waiting for the final part of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin which is supposed to arrive before the end of 2023. And although we have a couple of movies live actionan AI shows us what the main cast of the series would look like.

The TikTok platform is where the user-created AI images were revealed Artistic_Intelligence. In this one we can see all the characters from Hajime Isayama’s manga in an extremely realistic format. It is worth mentioning that each of the soldiers is shown in a serious tone, as would be expected. But they are not less handsome for that.

The first couple to appear is the star: Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Jaeger. However, our protagonist appears much more confident in the images created by the AI, while Mikasa looks perfect.

Source: artistic_intelligence.

In addition, we can also see the second most interesting couple of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. The intelligent Armin Arlert in the company of the powerful Annie Lionheart.

Source: artistic_intelligence

Of course, the strongest and most handsome man in Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. We are shown to Levi Ackerman next to the exemplary Hange Zoe, both with an imposing bearing.

Source: artistic_intelligence

We were even allowed to see our beloved Captain Erwin Smith. Also to the former enemies of our protagonists: Reiner Braun and Zeke Jaeger.

Source: artistic_intelligence

Of course, the manga has a spectacular anime adaptation, however, the AI ​​applications allow us to see a new perspective of the characters of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin that is still impressive, through a style that gives them a new essence.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin?

All seasons are available on Crunchyroll. The anime is the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga, which tells the story of a world imprisoned by murderous titans, however, there is an overwhelming mystery that will leave an impressive story that will last through time.

