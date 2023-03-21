We are waiting for the final part of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin which is supposed to arrive before the end of 2023. And although we have a couple of movies live actionan AI shows us what the main cast of the series would look like.
The TikTok platform is where the user-created AI images were revealed Artistic_Intelligence. In this one we can see all the characters from Hajime Isayama’s manga in an extremely realistic format. It is worth mentioning that each of the soldiers is shown in a serious tone, as would be expected. But they are not less handsome for that.
The first couple to appear is the star: Mikasa Ackerman and Eren Jaeger. However, our protagonist appears much more confident in the images created by the AI, while Mikasa looks perfect.
In addition, we can also see the second most interesting couple of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. The intelligent Armin Arlert in the company of the powerful Annie Lionheart.
Of course, the strongest and most handsome man in Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin. We are shown to Levi Ackerman next to the exemplary Hange Zoe, both with an imposing bearing.
We were even allowed to see our beloved Captain Erwin Smith. Also to the former enemies of our protagonists: Reiner Braun and Zeke Jaeger.
Of course, the manga has a spectacular anime adaptation, however, the AI applications allow us to see a new perspective of the characters of Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin that is still impressive, through a style that gives them a new essence.
Where can I watch Attack on Titan: Shingeki no Kyojin?
All seasons are available on Crunchyroll. The anime is the adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga, which tells the story of a world imprisoned by murderous titans, however, there is an overwhelming mystery that will leave an impressive story that will last through time.
