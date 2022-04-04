As you probably already know, the Last season from Attack on Titan it will have a third part, which will debut at some point in 2023. Of course, this news generated all kinds of reactions among fans, mostly positive, and if you are also very excited about this, then check out the new art that was released on the occasion of the announcement.

This new art shows us several familiar characters, such as armin, whom we can see at the front of the group denoting a lot of confidence, something that is not common within the character’s personality. Obviously, we also see Mikasa, Levi, Connie, Jean, Pieck, Annie, Reiner, Gabbie and Falco.

All these soldiers are standing in the footsteps of a Colossal Titanand shows us just how terrible the rumbly. An army of these beasts is on its way to Marleywith nothing more and nothing less than Eren jaeger as their leader.

The third part of the Last season from Attack on Titan will debut sometime in 2023.

Via: comic book