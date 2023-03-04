Many were wondering when and if the final portion of episodes de The attack of the Giants would have arrived in Italy, after a series of rumors that spoke of a possible acquisition of the rights to the series by Disney. The answer came tonight, with the debut of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 on Crunchyroll even for us Italians.

The first of the new episodes, titled Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1is available with Japanese audio and Italian subtitles a this link. To view it, you need to subscribe to Crunchyroll.

Below we include a short preview released by Crunchyroll on their YouTube channel.

ATTACK ON TITAN Season 4 Part 3 – Preview

Attack on Titan – Synopsis

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last vestiges of humanity were forced to take refuge behind the fortified walls of a city to protect themselves from the enormous man-eating giants that roam the lands outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Research Corps dare to venture beyond the safety of the walls, but even these fearless heroes rarely return alive. Those who lived in the city clung to the illusion of security, but one day this dream was shattered and their chances of life were reduced to only two possibilities: kill or be eaten!

Source: Crunchyroll