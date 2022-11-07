Starting today they are available on Amazon Prime Video the new episodes of Attack on Titan Final Season dubbed and subtitled in Italian. The last 12 episodes of season 4 of Attack on Titan released in Japan (part 2) are visible to all subscribers to Amazon Prime under the name of “The Attack of the Giants”. Here you can read our review of the animated season.

We remind you that the animated transposition of the manga by Hajime Isayama does not end with this part 2 of the Final Season. Attack on Titan will continue with the Final Season part 3 over the next year, a new cour that will conclude the events of the animated series. Animated by the appreciated Studio MAP, Attack on Titan: Season 4 part 2 has been made available until now exclusively on Crunchyroll with subtitles in our language, but for the first time Prime Video, in collaboration with Dynitproposes the continuation of the dubbed anime in our language.

The dubbing of these last 12 episodes made available in Japan was previewed at Lucca Comics & Games 2022, and seeing them available on Prime Video after such a short time was an unexpected gift for all fans.

Source: Prime Video