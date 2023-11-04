













This is part of a series of illustrations that were published on this social network as a countdown. And on this occasion those who can be seen are the protagonists of this great story that comes to an end.

Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert can be seen in the new art. Only they don’t appear like they did in the anime. Attack on Titan or the original manga.

In reality, it is as it does in a spin-off of the series, which proposes an alternate reality where the Titans do not exist and is more similar to ours.

So in the design everyone has a different appearance and it seems like they are in the seats of a cinema waiting for the show.

Fountain: MAPPA.

That explains why Armin brings the classic popcorn and Mikasa brings a milkshake or another drink. As for Eren he has some kind of program in hand.

This is MAPPA’s way of saying goodbye to anime Attack on Titan. While in Japan the premiere is in the morning, in the West we will have to wait a few hours to see it on Crunchyroll. This will be available starting at 5:00 pm PT on this platform.

That would be at 6:00 pm according to central Mexico time. As expected, it is necessary to make the corresponding adjustment depending on the time zone.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Although this is the end of the anime Attack on Titan It is not yet from the manga. All because Hajime Isayama, the creator of the series, is working on a new chapter.

This one stars Levi Ackerman and will be available until next year along with an art book.

