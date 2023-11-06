













Here we get into spoilers, so stop reading if you don’t want to spoil some surprises. After dealing the final blow to Eren, Mikasa left the battlefield almost immediately to bury young Yaeger. Then, during the closing credits of Attack on Titanwe saw how his life went.

Mikasa was very sad with what she had to do and it seems that the rest of her life she missed Eren. However, she was able to move on and started a family with an unknown man. She, along with her descendants, constantly went to visit the protagonist’s grave, until he also died due to age.

The end of Attack on Titan It left a rather bittersweet tone. Well, we also see that years later the wars continued to take lives and destroy cities. The last shot shows us a boy and his dog entering a hole made in the tree under which Eren is resting. Will it have any greater meaning?

Where can I watch the end of Attack on Titan?

In case you missed the end of Attack on Titan Don’t worry because it is now available on Crunchyroll. Plus now you don’t have to worry about the servers going down because the excitement of watching the last chapter is already over.

Source: MAPPA.

If you are one of those who have not seen a single episode of this anime, you can also watch it from the beginning on the same platform. Now that it has reached its conclusion, you will no longer have to wait for the next episodes or seasons to come out. Will they give it a chance?

