This Sunday, November 13, there was a special presentation about Attack on Titan from which a new art came out, and by the way, the confirmation that this time its last season is coming in 2023.

Well, it’s actually the denouement of the fourth season. But at this point nobody can be blamed for being a little confused about how the outcome of this animated adaptation is handled.

The Attack on Titan Final Season Special Event comprised two parts. The first was dedicated to a Kohta Yamamoto concert, while the second was a conference with the cast.

This is how Yuki Kaji attended, who plays Eren Jaeger as well as Yui Ishikawa who is behind Mikasa Ackerman and Marina Inoue who is responsible for Armin Arlert. The same was Hiro Shimono who gives life to Connie Springer.

Other cast members from the anime were Kisho Taniyama, who plays Jean Kirschtein, as well as Romi Park in charge of Hange Zoë and Ayane Sakura of Gabi Braun.

Regarding the new art of the last season of Attack on Titan several of the aforementioned can be seen blown by the wind. In the central part of the illustration is Eren in his Titan form, which anticipates the final conflict.

Why was there no announcement of the date of the last season of Attack on Titan?

Surely you noticed that we did not mention anything about the date of the last season of Attack on Titan and the reason is that the data did not appear. The work agenda of MAPPA, the study in charge, is responsible.

You only have to take a look at your calendar to realize it. In January of next year the studio will work on two anime. One of them is a new proposal, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

The other is the second season of Vinland Saga, which is one of the most anticipated returns. Based on the above, it is impossible Attack on Titan Come back early 2023.

Nor can it be guaranteed that it will be in the spring. So announcing the anime’s premiere window or date would have been too premature. But it is certainly disappointing that such an important fact shines but due to its absence.

