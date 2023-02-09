Every sacrifice has its reward, and we will reap something that our worthy patience has earned us. Attack on Titan will return with a first episode that will last a full hour, according to the latest information from Studio MAPPA.

That’s right, the final season of Attack on Titan will open with great splendor, after so much waitingthe first chapter will have the extension of one hour.

The episode will be released on March 3, 2023. Studio MAPPA has already revealed that the final season will have a delivery divided into two parts. And now updated the information about the release of the first chapter.

Because of this, it is very likely that can we expect a final one hour episode too. There is very little time left for Studio MAPPA to reveal all its plans and we can enjoy the animated finale of Attack on Titan.

Where to watch Attack on Titan?

You can watch it through Crunchyroll where all the seasons are available.

The anime is based on Hajime Isayama’s manga work that ran from 2019 to 2021 in Kōdansha’s Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. It collected 139 chapters in 34 volumes.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The last part of the story will narrate humanity’s final battle against a radically changed protagonist. As Mikasa and Armin try to recognize his friend, they will have to deal with him, which slowly leaves them with the only option for an aggressive confrontation.

Eren will show the great secrets of his story and decisions, he will give us a crude but realistic ending. We still have to wait for the date of the second part, which will also arrive in 2023, and see how the end of Hajime Isayama is received by the community.

