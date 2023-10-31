













The art book by the author of Attack on Titan It was announced for spring 2024, in April. While the series finale will be released on November 4, 2023.

The delivery will be titled Attack on Titan – Fly and will contain various arts of the characters of the series – it should be noted, in color. It was previously announced that it would also bring a one shot: bad boybut the character who would star in the installment was not revealed.

However, the rumors are strong and They focus on one of the favorite characters of Attack on Titan:Levi Ackerman. Although it has not yet been made official, very harsh sketches were published that reveal shadows of what the characters could be.

The fans of Attack on Titan They quickly identified Levi in ​​several underworld scenes. Among them, what stands out is what Levi could be next to his mother, alone and even surrounded by a group of hostile people.

Attack on Titan – Bad Boy It could introduce us to a new bad moment in the life of our beloved fighter. However, there is still some time to find out what exactly happens in the one shot that was announced as an 18-page installment.

