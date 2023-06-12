













This is a creation of LX Studios, which revealed that it will be at 1/1 scale. Yes, as they can read it and that means it will be real size. It is a recreation as faithful as possible of this courageous captain.

The appearance of this new statuette can be seen in one of the images that accompany this note. There Levi appears with his Three-Dimensional Maneuver Team of Attack on Titan.

Likewise, with his Exploration Corps uniform and the classic green cape around his neck cannot be missing.

In his hands he wields a pair of blades, which are bloody. The same can be said of the base on which he stands.

Levi Ackerman’s not-so-friendly expression Attack on Titan suggests that the idea of ​​this figure from LX Studios is to represent him after the battle and still ready for action.

This figure manufacturer has not shared details about its measurements, weight, and of course, its price. Although Levi is 1.6m tall from head to toe, just to get an idea; who knows how much more he adds to the base he’s on.

How much would this Levi Ackerman figurine cost? Attack on Titan? LX Studios usually quotes its traditional figures between $400 and $600 dollars, which would be between $6,900 to $10,380 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Considering the size of this figure it may be worth thousands of dollars. There is a mention at the bottom of the image suggesting that it will be available in another size, ⅓. But as in the case of 1/1 there is no price yet.

We do not doubt that there will be collectors who will want to get this figure of Levi. However, it must be borne in mind that a statue of this size runs a greater risk of falling, and incidentally, of giving way under its own weight.

Regular figures are not without their problems and this one is so big that it could do with more. It is the type of article that must be protected as well as possible and insured so that it does not suffer from an accident.

