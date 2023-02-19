At the beginning of March the anime of Attack on Titan will return to television, and to prepare the ground, the team in charge of this series published a special video. It is nothing less than a summary of everything that has happened so far.

As you may have guessed, it lasts longer than normal; we are talking about just over 25 minutes. But it shows a lot of the work done first by Wit Studio and then by MAPPA, who took the reins on the project.

Perhaps the only drawback it has is that it lacks subtitles; when activated everything appears in Japanese. However, and as they say out there, ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’.

The popularity of the series is so great that many will surely be able to refresh their memory with this summary. So far the anime includes 87 episodes to which must be added those that represent the end of the fourth season on air.

The first part of the denouement of the series, which still belongs to Part 3 of the Final Season of Attack on Titanwill arrive on March 3 with a special one-hour episode.

Then the rest will come and that will be in the course of this year. It still does not have a window or release date, so you can only be on the lookout. But those responsible for the anime have already made it clear that it will be in 2023 that everything will come to an end.

How are the episodes of the Attack on Titan series divided?

Before the special arrives Attack on Titan It is worth knowing how the series is divided. The first season has 25 episodes that aired between April and September 2013. The second, which comprises 12, aired between April and June 2017.

As for the third season, it has 22 episodes and is divided into two parts, the first of which has 12 and came out between July and October 2018. Regarding the second, it has only 10.

The second part of the third season of Attack on Titan It came out between April and July 2019. All of the above is the work of Wit Studio. The stage with MAPPA began with the fourth and final season, which is the most fragmented.

The first part of this came out between December 2020 and March 2021; the second, between January and April 2022. Only two sections of the latter remain and the third is the one that will come out in March of this year.

In addition to Attack on Titan we have more anime information at EarthGamer.