













Attack on Titan releases new promotional art that reminds us of all the dead in the series









The Attack on Titan After Party event will take place from November 5 to 8, 2023. We know that it will have exclusive content, which will involve many characters from the original cast.

In other words, it will begin immediately after the release of the final chapter of Attack on Titan. It is going to be a global online event. The art allows us to reconnect with the characters that we will no longer see in the final episode.

Let us remember that it is set in a medieval world that is contained in a system that will slowly be revealed. The most interesting thing is that the apocalyptic universe has titans that consume people, because of this, communities live in walled places.

Is there a world out there? The protagonists will ask themselves and discover that it is. There is much more than anyone could imagine. Sinister news arises for Eren, Mikasa and Armin who will soon discover a terrible truth.

Source: Kodansha

Attack on Titan: What is Bad Boy?

The title of the one-shot that will be contained in the new art book coming out in 2024 was revealed. Although it has not yet been revealed who will star in the chapter of around 18 pages.

The first draft of bad boy It will supposedly be released at the end of October 2023. We can expect Levi Ackerman to have a brief account of his past. It is the greatest expectation, however, nothing is guaranteed.

All chapters of Attack on Titan They are available on Crunchyroll.

