













Attack on Titan releases latest illustration of the Survey Corps for the arrival of the fateful end









The art announces the team that will face Eren Jaeger in the final battle, in an attempt to save what remains of the population. The image stars Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Jean, Reiner and Connie, who are part of the first team of the series’ origins. Attack on Titan. Missing Annie in art.

However, it is worth noting that other characters have joined the front of the salvation of humanity. Despite belonging to different factions, they must work as a team to save their loved ones.. Among them, those with titans such as Pieck and Annie (who do not appear in the art) stand out.

The rumble is getting closer to destroying humanity. No one is fully prepared for what lies ahead. However, manga readers know that there weren’t many more possible paths than the ending we got. And you, are you ready for the grand finale of Attack on Titan?

How many chapters does the Attack on Titan manga have?

Attack on Titan It was published from 2001 to 2019. Serialization was carried out by Kodansha. The manga is a work written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It obtained 34 volumes that compile 139 chapters.

Hajime Isayama, the author, has no plans to release any kind of sequel. However, the new art book announced will bring color images and a one shot that will be titled Bad Boy. It is rumored that its protagonist will be Levi Ackerman.

