The manga and anime of Attack on Titan It ended a long time ago but that doesn’t mean fans are going to stop thinking about them. And now, a digital artist known as Xie Boli decided to dedicate a tribute to him in the form of an animated short.

In his case he decided to resort to images created by computer and three-dimensional models. Additionally, he deviated a bit from the traditional aesthetic of the series and gave it a realistic look.

You can see the result in the video that accompanies this note. What Xie Boli did was recapture some of the key moments in the history of Attack on Titan.

This is how you can see the march of the Titans that destroys everything in its path and Eren Jaeger transformed. Also the duel in which the Attack Titan and the Armored Titan got involved, as well as the appearance of the Beast Titan. The video in question lasts just over a minute.

According to Xie Boli, it took him a year and a half to produce this CGI animation. This is an idea of ​​what an adaptation of this style could look like in film or television. Regarding her work, this artist commented ‘this is my most recent personal project, an Attack on Titan short’.

Then he added ‘on this video I was responsible for all aspects of the production’. He also commented that he explored the integration between 2D and 3D animation.

Hello everyone, this is my latest personal project, an Attack on Titan short film. In this short film, I was responsible for all aspects of production. I experimented with building my own workflow and explored the integration of 2D and 3D animation. Since this is my first time… pic.twitter.com/mtA52Amtil — XieBoli (@Xie_BoLi) June 13, 2024

Xie Boli also stood out ‘Since this is the first time I’ve created such a large-scale project, most of the storyboards are based on the original work, some are inspired by other films, and the rest are my own original attempts.’.

He also highlighted that at all times he maintained complete respect for the original source but handled his own character designs and effects, as well as original shots. It is truly outstanding work.

