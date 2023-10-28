













That’s regarding Japanese television where it will debut first on NHK General at 12:00 p.m. So it’s actually in the early morning of the next day but that’s how things are on Japanese TV. Confirmation from Crunchyroll is still missing.

But due to the time difference it may be available even earlier. Another announcement related to this final episode of Attack on Titan It has to do with its main theme. This will be To You in 2,000… or… 20,000 Years From Now and is performed by Linked Horizon.

This was mandatory, since he has always participated in the anime’s music and it is only fair that he participates in the finale. It’s probably a really memorable song.

Another detail revealed about this last episode of the anime Attack on Titan is its duration. It is confirmed to be 85 minutes long, which is about three normal episodes and a little more.

The length of an anime episode is generally around 23-25 ​​minutes. So it is to be expected that it adapts as best as possible the outcome of the story created by Hajime Isayama, author of the original manga. It’s just a matter of waiting a little.

Of course, the video of the final episode of Attack on Titan It advances several things but it is almost inevitable not to see it. It was originally supposed to come out with the previous part but ended up delayed.

All because MAPPA, the studio in charge, had some problems regarding production.

That was due to some last-minute COVID-19 infections, which further delayed work on this anime. But it will finally come to an end as scheduled.

