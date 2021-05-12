After a long time, Attack on Titan came to an end, maybe it wasn’t the one the fans wanted, but the one they could have. This caused much discomfort among the manga readers who expected something totally different and did not receive it.

Now, nothing that the last volume of the manga of Attack on Titan is published and has additional pages to perhaps contextualize or argue more things about the story, rumor has it of the content that could have this outcome.

Let’s not lose sight that this is a rumor from a source with a reliable information record, however, we cannot rule out that this could not happen. According to the information available, the last volume of Attack on Titan would have a very special space for Mikasa.

Happens that my house continued his life after the incident that started Eren and now this key character within Attack on Titan found happiness after everything that happened with the rumble.

In other words, my house managed to leave Eren in the past and be happy without him, starting a family and so on.

Until that Attack on Titan manga is published, we will know the truth

Remember that Armin wanted to my house could leave in the past Eren and that he was happy and it seems that all this will come true in that supposed end that will have Attack on Titan when its last volume is published in the next few months in Japan.

Now, what is likely is that a good amount of fans will not be satisfied with the extended ending of Attack on Titan for the simple fact that the base would remain the same and perhaps just a little more context is provided than we already know.

But, we still have the anime and something different could happen there, as long as Hajime Isayama exposes it. The only thing left for fans of this story is to wait for a change or move on.

