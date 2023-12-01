













Attack on Titan: Netflix cuts the ending of the anime without any explanation









The last episode of anime of Attack on Titan arrived in fall 2023. This installment added a slight change compared to the final scenes animated by Studio MAPPA. In these we were allowed to see the future of the world, however, it seems that Netflix decided to delete this sequence.

The last scenes of the final episode of Attack on Titan They let us see that after Mikasa tried to live a quiet life, the world moved on. Many years passed, wars came and they ended. The world persisted with its cycles of violence.

The sequence of images let us see that after the tireless cycles of hatred, the world was condemned to a new steampunk era and the large tree under which both Eren and Mikasa were buried was the only thing that remained intact.

The tree with the great power of the founding titan beating in the past, welcomes a child with his little dog, and leaves us with a wide panorama of imagination. However, some users commented on the networks that Netflix cut these scenes from the final episode of Attack on Titan.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Which made a lot of impression, particularly because the animated ending was liked more than the manga original, precisely because of the additions. Netflix did not explain why it removed the ending sequence. However, in other services – for LATAM Crunchyroll – they have the original ending available. So you can watch it without worries.

Where can I watch the end of Attack on Titan?

All episodes of the series are available in the Crunchyroll LATAM catalog.

Originally Attack on Titan is a manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. An anime adaptation began in 2013 and ended in 2023. It should be noted that its serialization was not continuous, but it did immediately renew the deliveries.

The final episode in anime format added a sequence of images that suggest a cyclical eventuality in the history of the world.

