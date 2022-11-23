At present, fans are waiting for the last part of the fourth season of Attack on Titanand with this one, Mikasa Ackerman will return, who is still very popular in fan art and cosplay.

However, and when talking about the latter, it is clear that many fans prefer the younger version of this character. His most recent redesign, which corresponds to him being older, hasn’t entirely convinced fans.

When he reappeared in the anime, which is now run by MAPPA, there were many complaints about it. All because the drawing style was more reminiscent of a character from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure than to Mikasa.

The studio that handled the first three seasons of the anime adaptation, Wit Studio, always toned down Hajime Isayama’s original designs. But MAPPA preferred to handle things in a more direct way.

That caused annoyance at the time and is the reason that in the Blu-ray and DVD packages the design of this character was changed a bit.

After said episode of the fourth season of Attack on Titan Mikasa’s design was improved thanks to the efforts of the MAPPA designers.

Despite the above, the Mikasa Ackerman from before the timeskip is still more popular and is in the crosshairs of those who cosplay.

Mikasa Ackerman with a classic and popular cosplay

Mikasa Ackerman cosplay from Attack on Titan What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Lucy (@panda.cosp).

As you can see, she maintains Mikasa’s characteristic half-length hair as well as the red scarf. It is to be assumed that her eye color is natural, since those of this character are brown.

It is what can be seen in the attached images that accompany each of the photos in this note.

In addition to the above, the cosplayer carries the Exploration Corps jacket with its classic emblems. It’s a pity that in this case one cannot speak of a complete interpretation of the character.

All because the photos are not full body. Despite the above, what is shown in the shots draws attention. Lucy allows to appreciate another side of Mikasa’s personality and that is not seen so often.

In addition to Attack on Titan we have more anime information at EarthGamer.