













Attack on Titan: Mikasa and Levi receive a fabulous statue that you will want to have in your collection









After the fight against the founding titan and all the originals, the world was left in pieces with various political fights still to be resolved. AND Although we lost many soldiers to reach this point in history, Attack on Titan He kept a couple of the favorites alive and now they come to surprise us.

We know that the Ackerman clan has a couple of peculiarities. On the one hand, they are too powerful and on the other hand they have a connection that makes them protect a specific person.

Levi had a connection with Captain Erwin, while Mikasa forged a very close bond with Eren. Both characters lost very important people to them in battle and now they will receive a figure together in which they can be perfect soldiers and immortalize the best moments.

LC Studio will release an impressive figure in which we see the Ackermans on Falco, flying and ready to use the maneuvering equipment. It’s marvelous! Admire it on the official website, here. Find out about the pre-sale.

Source: LC Studio

Source: LC Studio

We recommend you: What anime to watch after Attack on Titan?: The best conspiracy series

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

The dark fantasy anime – which is based on the manga work by Hajime Isayama – finally released its final episode in November 2023. After that, Crunchyroll has the complete anime series that, with its several seasons, brings together 99 chapters.

For its part, The manga finished its serialization in 2021, collecting about 34 volumes that compile 139 chapters. A new art book will arrive in spring 2024 and we know it will contain an 18-page one-shot titled Badboy, could star Levi Ackerman. However, it would be a prequel, since the mangaka previously confirmed that he is not interested in creating a sequel.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)