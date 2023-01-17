Attack on Titan It’s one of the anime most impressive that we have seen in the last decade. It is the work written and illustrated by hajime isayama which finished being published in 2021. The last season arrived in April 2022 and after its end, fans are looking forward to the installment that will adapt the ending of the manga, and which will be in charge of Studios MAPPA.

The last season of Attack on Titan have high expectations not only because of Isayama’s story, but because of the animation quality of MAPPA. We must remember that the delivery of Wit Studio was not successful and the change was inevitable. Now let’s hope that the end is splendid in all aspects.

Studio MAPPA is the one in charge of the ending. In fact, he already announced the release date of the final season. which will be on March 3, 2023. Nevertheless, He also announced that it will be divided into two parts, but there is not much to worry about, since both will arrive in 2023.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The first part It will be broadcast at midnight on NHK —Japan channel— on March 3, 2023. Although for the second installment there is still no release date, we only know that It will arrive at the end of 2023. MAPPA communicated that when it makes the specific decision on the departure date, it will announce it through the official media. So we have to keep an eye on it.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan?

The subtitled episodes of Attack on Titan are available on Crunchyroll. But, we still don’t know if the last season will have its distribution license, most likely it will. For now you can refresh your memory by rewatching past seasons.

