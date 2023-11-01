













Attack on Titan launches countdown so you don’t forget to see the end









The official YouTube channel of the series broadcasts a video that allows you to remember the best moments of attack on titan while also It frames the countdown so you don’t forget to tune in to the premiere of the final chapter.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special will premiere in Japan on November 4, 2023. The promotional sequence is a live broadcast that also allows us to listen to the glorious musical themes that accompanied the anime during all these years.

Let us remember that the first part was released at the beginning of 2023. Now, it returns the final part of its third phase of the fourth and final season of the anime, Finally we will see the outcome on the screen. Crunchyroll will distribute the delivery again.

Source: Studio MAPPA

How many manga chapters does Attack on Titan have?

The Attack on Titan manga work is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It began to be published by the Kōdansha publishing house since 2009 and its last chapter arrived in 2021.

The work is made up of 139 chapters that have received an anime adaptation. The final chapter will arrive in autumn 2023 after almost ten years since the premiere of the first episode.

The distribution label for the manga translated and edited in Spanish is run by the Panini publishing house.

Hajime Isayama has clarified that he does not plan to make sequels, however, a color art book will arrive in spring 2023, it will be called Attack on Titan – Fly and will contain a one-shot titled bad boy.

