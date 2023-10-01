













Attack on Titan is not over, Hajime Isayama will make a new original story | TierraGamer









This is what came to light in a new report, where there is information about a new art book based on the adventures of Eren Jaeger and company. This work will be launched next year.

The book in question is Attack on Titan New Complete Illustrations Artbook and will be available in the Japanese market on April 30, 2024. This includes 18 new pages of an extra story, which is called Attack on Titan Volume 35.

We recommend: Attack on Titan: AI makes a realistic version of Mikasa that is pure fan service.

We must remember that volume 34 is the last of the entire series, so on that note it makes sense that this extra has a title like that. Although of course, a real compilation volume would not have so few pages.

Fountain: MAPPA.

The difficult thing is to guess what this story is Attack on Titan. It undoubtedly takes place in the same universe and could be either a sequel or an alternate story. On at least one occasion Isayama commented that he would like to expand Levi Ackerman’s story.

However, time and again he ruled out working on a sequel to his work, which he considered a closed case. But he will only be able to clear up his doubts when the art book goes on sale.

“Attack on Titan” New Complete Illustrations Artbook incl. A new exclusive 18 pages manga by Hajime Isayama titled “Attack on Titan vol 35” will be released on April 30, 2024 in Japan! pic.twitter.com/pruoPRZIc4 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) September 30, 2023

Although it is still possible that new information will appear before next spring. What is true is that 18 pages is very little for an anime.

Maybe for an episode or OVA but not for a full sequel of Attack on Titan. And the only one who can expand something like this is Hajime Isayama himself.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Meanwhile, the last episode of the animated adaptation will be released on November 4, 2023. Many are waiting for this moment.

Apart from Attack on Titan We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)