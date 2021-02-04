Garena continues to surprise us with Free fire and it is that collaboration after collaboration continues to make their fans happy. We recently told you about another event next to One punch man, and just a few weeks later this proposal arrives with Attack on Titan.

Under the premise of always improving the gaming experience of their community, this time the managers of Garena they look for what Free Fire players can now fight in the style of one of the world’s most captivating modern dark fantasy anime: Attack on Titan, this in the words of the game’s producer, Harold Teo.

What to expect from this collaboration between Attack on Titan and Free Fire?

As you surely already know, you will have the opportunity to access content inspired by the series during this event that begins in March. Among other things, you can go to battle proudly wearing the colors of the Legion of Reconnaissance, as well as skins inspired by the Titans themselves.

In addition to extra content like weapon skins and collectibles within Free fire with the aesthetics of Attack on Titan.

No doubt Garena is throwing the house out the window to keep its users happy, and who knows, maybe a couple of fans of this anime see it as the perfect occasion to try this popular battle royale all at once.

As we told you at the beginning, this is not the first ambitious collaboration by Free fire, since we have seen other animes like One Punch Man, Series of Netflix as The Paper House and even international figures like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Remember that Free fire can be downloaded both in the app Apple iOS like in the Play Store of Google.

What do you think of this new event Free fire x Attack on Titan? Let us know in the comments.



