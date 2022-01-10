The second part of the final season of the anime has been available for a few days The attack of the Giants, which concludes the story of Hajime Isayama’s highly acclaimed work. The Russian model Helly Valentine has decided to pay homage to the latest episodes of the animated series with a Mikasa Ackerman cosplay really good quality.

The “humans versus giants” theme itself has a lot of appeal, but undoubtedly Attack on Titan would not have achieved the popularity it enjoys today without an interesting story and charismatic characters. Among these of course is Mikasa, who we have come to know well over the years, seeing her become a phenomenal and unstoppable fighter over time, especially when it comes to protecting the people she loves.

The Helly Valentine cosplay is inspired by the outfit of the Garrison Corps of Mikasa, therefore with the army uniform, green cape and the inevitable red scarf, a piece of clothing of inestimable value and from which the girl never separates. The cosplay in general is of good quality and attention to detail, as per tradition for the Russian model, who in the past has also appeared in our pages with other works of excellent workmanship.

