Attack on Titan finally came to an end and left his followers with mixed feelings regarding the last chapter, which they are comparing with the closing of game of Thrones.

This work, created by Hajime isayama, has several spin off that can help you to post-final depression, and the best thing is that there are still pending projects.

You may not have remembered, but there are plans to make a new live action from Attack on TitanAlthough this time it would not be in charge of the Japanese.

The United States plans its live action Attack on Titan

If you are a big fan of this work, you have probably already seen both films live action made in Japan, and you possibly questioned all the liberties that were taken to make them.

What you possibly did not remember is that they long ago revealed that Holywood would make his own version live action from Attack on Titan but what happened to her?

The Japanese version would have a competitor.

In 2019 Andy Muschietti, director of ITEM and who is currently working on the movie Flash, declared that he intended to make a film of the play of Hajime isayama.

‘I am fascinated by Attack on Titan. It is a story that I first saw in the anime and then in the manga… I found it fascinating. There are many topics that attract me a lot, and that I want to talk about. It is also a fascinating horror adventure. There are also elements of human drama. So I really want to do it. ‘

For all we know, Kodansha and Warner Bros. established an alliance for this film, which will feature the production of David heyman, who was in Harry Potter, Masi oka, producer of live action from Death note on Netflix, Y Barbara muschietti.

At the moment there are no more details about this live action american of Attack on Titan, but hopefully it is not forgotten.

